looking for the second yahaira plasencia? Puerto Rican producer Sergio George was introduced as the brand new jury of “La gran Estrella”, a program led by Gisela Valcárcel. After meeting the participants, the musician stated that he could search among them for the new voice of Peru, after Yahaira Plasencia, with whom he has been working for a few years.

Sergio George is the new pull of Gisela Valcárcel

Sergio George was presented in style by the host Gisela Valcárcel at the premiere of his new show, “The Big Star” by America Television

The musician, who arrived in Lima from Puerto Rico, was considered the highlight of the night as he left as the last member of the jury.

“ I am happy to welcome the grandmaster and the one who will have the mission of producing and making our contestants’ dreams come true.” Gisela Valcárcel said, to introduce the artist. The entire audience on the Pachacámac set stood up when he saw him enter.

Is Sergio looking for the new Yahaira Plasencia?

After the end of the first gala, Serge George He spoke about the participants of “The Great Star” and surprised by stating that the program could be the one who replaces Yahaira Plasencia in the future.

“I think that another ‘Yahaira Plasencia’ will come from here and also in a masculine version, since they have a chance. An important artist is going to come out, ”he assured the press.

“With the pressure of a first show, you always feel the stress of tuning. They reached like it was show number 8, a very impressive thing,” she added.