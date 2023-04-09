USA.- Shakira revealed a week ago that his moving to miami Together with his two children, Sasha and Milán, he had already started after Gerard Piqué broke his heart in Barcelona after more than a decade together.

The Colombian singer has been in the eye of the show for several months after announcing her separation of the former Barcelona player for a infidelity with Clara Chía Marti, something that led her to release several songs that continue to be a success to this day.

It must be remembered that the interpreter of ‘Anthology‘ He released his last album six years ago, which he called ‘El Dorado’, paying homage to Colombian culture, for which it was recently revealed that This 2023 Shakira would release her new album.

In fact, through social networks began to leak a alleged track list that the 46-year-old from Barranquilla could include in her next album that apparently could bear the name ‘Inherent Desire’.

Everything seems to indicate that the celebrity’s project would consist of around 19 songs, where will include collaborations that he has had with Rauw Alejandro, Ozuna, Bizarrap, Karol G and Manuel Turizo.

After the list with the tracks that “Inherent Desire” will feature was leaked, Shakira fans began to speculate about a next tour throughout Latin Americadespite the fact that the information has not yet been confirmed by the representatives of the star.

However, her millions of followers are not discouraged and are eager for Shakira to release a new album, which Internet users are sure will be a complete success.