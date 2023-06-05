There are several elements of the Aztec legion in European soccer that have not defined their future for the next season. One of these players is Eric Gutierrezwho currently militates with the PSV Eidhoven of the Eredivisie. Everything indicates that the Pachuca youth squad will not continue in the Netherlands and that he could make the leap to another, more important league on the Old Continent.
However, in the last few hours the possibility of him returning to Mexican soccer has been rumored, specifically to Chivas de Guadalajara. It all started when ‘Guti’ responded to a publication made by Víctor Guzmán, captain of the Sacred Flock and who coincided with him in Pachuca.
The ‘Pocho’ sent a message to the fans of the Sacred Flock on Instagram after losing the Clausura 2023 final. Gutiérrez commented on this publication as follows: “well my ‘Pocho’ Guzmán”. The Chivas player replied “come to the Flock, captain”, to which ‘Guti’ reacted with a “fix me there”, along with a smiling emoji.
The footballer who emerged from the basic forces of Pachuca once again excited the Chivas fans, as he responded to a rojiblancos fan page on Facebook called Almazan Chiva.
This page tagged the still PSV player and asked him if he was expected in Verde Valle for the following season, to which ‘Guti’ responded with an emoji of a smiling monkey covering its eyes.
The 27-year-old has a contract with PSV until mid-2025, however it appears he will be looking to leave this outfit for a bigger role elsewhere. Will he return to Liga MX to play with Chivas?
#play #Chivas #Erick #Gutiérrez #clues #future
Leave a Reply