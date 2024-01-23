The Saudi team's tour of China Al-Nassr FCwhere the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo plays, was postponed due to an injury to the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player, as reported today by the organization of those matches that were scheduled against Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang.
Cristiano Ronaldo has sent words of gratitude to Chinese fans and asked for understanding: “I love this country (China). I love being here. I love being with you. I want to play for you. Please don't be sad, because I am too. “I apologize to all the fans, but I can't play.” Cristiano assessed before the media to confirm that he has a small injury that prevents him from wearing shorts. And he added: “As you know, in football there are things you can't control. In 22 years I haven't had many injuries, so I'm very sad because Al Nassr and I came to enjoy this tour. “I have been coming here since 2003 or 2004, I feel at home here, I feel like it is my second home,” said CR7.
In this way, Al Nassr will miss out on earning a figure close to 10 million euros for the Saudi club: profitability was assured since the advertising, sponsorships and ticket sales that Cristiano Ronaldo generated in China multiplied by ten what was invested in sign the player, but this time it won't be possible.
Will Cristiano Ronaldo be able to play against Messi?
Now, the big question is whether Cristiano will be recovered for the friendly that Al Nassr has planned for the February 1st in Riyadh against Inter Miami of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, in what was going to be the reunion of the Portuguese star with the Argentine star on a playing field.
There is only one week left until the match and surely the footballer does not want to risk it, but it must also be said that the expectation for the crossover between the two phenomena is high and the pressures will force CR7 to recover as soon as possible.
#play #game #Messi #Nassr #suspends #tour #China #due #Cristiano #Ronaldo39s #injury
Leave a Reply