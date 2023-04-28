Diego Cocca has started his management within the Mexican team not having the best results, since in four games he has delivered a couple of victories as well as two draws. Although it is true that the Argentine is at the beginning of the road, the degree of demand is high, since the fans are already located in the zone of zero tolerance with the coach and several men from El Tri, and that is why they demand results and good manners right away.
Diego is in his cycle of defining who his key men will be along the way and one of those he has already defined is Guillermo Ochoa. In 90min We have been reporting that the coach does not even see any other goalkeeper with options to win the place for the veteran player from Salernitana. Now the call for the group of goalkeepers is open for the second and third place, since the first one is signed. Antonio Rodríguez, Carlos Acevedo and Malagón have been called up and a veteran recommends that they not lower their level, since he has not withdrawn from the national team and is raising his hand to be summoned.
“In the Mexican team, the kids who are there should work harder, they can get more experience in friendlies and on tours. That way they can look for that opportunity and the one who will win is Mexico and the national team, I think so. I still feel young, they can count on with me.”
– Alfredo Talavera
To this day Alfredo is not one bit in Cocca’s plans.
