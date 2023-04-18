Businessman, Ricardo Salinas Pliego is trending on Twitter’s digital platform because it allegedly Elon Musk robbed a client of the Mexican tycoon.

The reason why the rumor began that Elon Muck robbed a client of Ricardo Salinas Pliego, was because of a consumer who told his story on social networks, since it is well known that users share their experiences with various brands.

The young man confessed to being a client of one of Elon Musk’s brands, who in addition to being the Twitter CEO, He is a South African businessman and investor, he is co-founder and CEO of Tesla, electric vehicles that arrived in Monterrey, Mexico.

It should be remembered that when it was announced that they would build a Tesla megaplant, the largest manufacturer of electronic vehicles in Latin America, in Mexico, the founder of Elektra spoke of the arrival of the Gigafactory, as it generated endless reactions.

The controversial owner of Tv Azteca before the announcement of the investment pointed out, “Private investment is welcome, they will build it on time, without corruption, with the best engineers in the world, they will deliver it without making a scandal, it will be a great business, it will produce thousands of good jobs and it will cost what was budgeted or even less”.

Ricardo Salinas responds to the client that Musk ‘stole’ from him

After the third richest man in Mexico, according to Forbes, in the ranking followed by Carlos Slim Helú, and Germán Larrea, Ricardo Salinas, was in favor of Musk’s investments in Mexico, Internet users wondered if he is still happy with the owner of Twitter.

While according to reports from Statistal, the richest man in the world is Elon Musk, even the 51-year-old tycoon, with American and Canadian nationalities, has a supplier of high speed internet competition in the market with companies like TotalPlay, Izzi and Telmex, among others.

It is well known that in all businesses the most important thing is customer service, because consumers can look for other options in the market, like this time when a young man confessed to choosing a product that is a competition from Salinas Pliego.

Because the user tagged Salinas Pliego so that she was aware of a complaint in which he highlighted: “I built some offices and I needed Internet, @totalplaymx passes 30 meters awayI started a year ago to request the service, they always denied it. After a year and one last try, I solved it with a company 3,000 km from here. In 5 days“.

Héctor Cuervo showed the StarLink antenna, for the founder of Grupo Salinas he replied in his account ‘RicardoBSalinas’, he replied along with an image of a sad puppy: “In fact it was 14.7 but well…”.