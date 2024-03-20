Although it is not announced, it is an open secret that Real Madrid will close the signing of Mbappé, a signing that they have been waiting for for two years and although delayed, it seems that it is going to arrive. Although Kylian does not aim to be the club's only signing for the attack for the summer, if everything goes as the board expects, Endrick will also join from the beginning of the following campaign. All this, naturally, could make other names on the squad lose weight in it, one of them Rodrygo.
The two clubs with the most interest in the player are Liverpool and Arsenal, the first due to the squad renewal they are planning, and the second due to the team and coach's desire for the Brazilian market. In addition, there is Manchester United, which before any attack must define the future of the club's technical management and finally, attentive but without enormous interest, is Manchester City. The price of the white club star would be above 100 million euros.
For months we have been informing you in 90min that Rodrygo could be the great sacrifice of the club's eleven with the arrival of the new attackers, his future could even be outside the team, because coupled with the loss of the star role in the white house, there are several Premier League teams that are interested in signing the Merengue winger and see him as a market opportunity for the summer.
