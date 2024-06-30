According to information from Young MX Soccer Playersthe central defender of Club Deportivo Guadalajara and the Mexican national team, is being sought by two Liga MX clubs and a team from the Belgian First Division.
The offer from the Belgian team would already be on the table of the red and white board, while they would be waiting for offers from the Mexican clubs. However, it is worth mentioning that the footballer would have expressed his priority of going to the European continent.
Sources a few months ago indicated that the two Belgian greats would be interested in the services of the 22-year-old player, however, there is no official information on the matter.
The player has a current contract with the Rebaño Sagrdo until the summer of 2026 and has a value in the market 6 million euros according to Transfer market.
Since he belongs to the Guadalajara first team in the summer of 2022, the player has played 85 games, scoring two goals and giving four assists. In the last semester he played 22 games between Liga MX and Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 and is currently part of the Aztec team of Jamie Lozano which is competing in the 2024 Copa América although it has not had any activity so far.
