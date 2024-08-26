Roberto Alvarado has been performing at a great level since his arrival at Chivas de Guadalajara. ‘El Piojo’ has become the great figure of the Sacred Flock and each season he has stood out as its most influential element. According to a recent report, the good performance of the 25-year-old footballer has not gone unnoticed outside of Liga MX.
According to information from journalist Gibrán Araige, from the TUDN network, Alvarado is on the radar of a Brazilian giant: Flamengo. The South American team has reportedly sent an offer to acquire the services of the Mexican attacker, although, according to this report, the board of directors of Chivas de Guadalajara has no interest in selling their star player.
The negotiation seems complicated and most likely will not move forward, however, if he opts for this proposal, Alvarado could play the Copa Libertadores and the 2025 Club World Cup with Flamengo, issues that could be very attractive for him.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, the Chivas de Guadalajara player has an approximate market value of seven million euros, although the expectations of the red-and-white board could be higher.
Since his arrival in January 2022, Alvarado has become the most decisive player for the Rebaño Sagrado. During this time, the attacker has scored 19 goals and provided 18 assists in 104 games with Chivas.
