Once the World Cup in Qatar 2022 was over, it was expected that Luis Chávez, by far the best player on the Mexican team, could make the quality leap to Europe. However, despite the fact that both the Tuzos de Pachuca and the 27-year-old midfielder were waiting for formal offers from the clubs from the old continent that followed him closely, they never came and that is why the former Dorados de Sinaloa remains within the Almada squad.
At the moment Chávez is focused on El Tri within the Gold Cup, however, and after having a couple of options within the MX League, the Mexican continues to wait for a door within Europe to open and it seems that the Patience has paid off. Within the Netherlands and in Russian football, the chips are already being moved by the signature of the playmaker.
From Russia, a club that is unknown at the moment, they have put a formal offer to Luis on the table with a very striking salary for him to join said football. In the same way, and after the departure of Erick Gutiérrez, the PSV team will put a formal offer on Chávez’s table so that he can take the place that his compatriot left open. The figure would be almost the same that Guadalajara paid for the arrival of ‘Guti’. This week will be key to the progress of the efforts.
