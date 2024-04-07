The battle for the individual scoring championship of the 2024 Clausura Tournament is very even and as usual, the majority of players at the top are foreign soccer players, so it is worth drawing attention every time a Mexican player is at the top. contest for this recognition.
On this occasion, the most advanced Mexican is the member of the Cruz Azul Soccer Club, Uriel Antuna after his double against the Pandilla, with seven scores after fourteen days played, that is, there are still three games left to know who will win this trophy.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In first place in the table is the Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon of Club Pachuca with eight goals. Then there are seven players tied for second place with seven scores: Diber Changing (Colombia), Federico Viñas (Uruguay), Luis Amarilla (Paraguay) and his own Uriel.
But very close are also those with six goals: Víctor Guzmán, Guillermo Martínez and Christian Rivera. That way, Antuna He is the Mexican who has the most options to compete with the historic vinotinto player.
Uriel Antuna will still have the opportunity to catch up or surpass Salomon Rondon.
#fight #title #Uriel #Antuna #bestplaced #Mexican #Clausura #scoring #table
Leave a Reply