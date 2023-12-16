Ancelotti's contract with the Spanish club expires at the end of this season.

Ancelotti said on Saturday: “Being coach of Real Madrid is the most important thing… If the club is happy, then I am happy too. There is no rush to renew my contract, this is not a problem. We are here until June 30, 2024.”

Reports linked Ancelotti (64 years old) to coaching the Brazilian national team, the five-time world champion, since Tite stepped down as coach of the team in December 2022 after a disappointing performance in the World Cup in Qatar.

Ancelotti stated on several occasions that he wanted to respect his current contract with Real Madrid, while he never revealed his plans for the future after next summer.

Ancelotti holds the record for the number of Champions League titles as a coach, with 4 titles, after leading Real Madrid and Milan to two titles each.

He is also the only coach to have led teams to win titles in the five major European leagues in Spain, England, Italy, Germany and France.

The Brazilian Football Confederation appointed Fernando Diniz as interim coach of the national team in July with a 12-month contract that expires at the same time as Ancelotti's contract with Real Madrid.

Brazilian Football Confederation executives have indicated that they intend to wait until Ancelotti is appointed to lead the national team to the 2026 World Cup.