Juliana Oxenford, ATV journalist, would take the big leap into music. A publication by the Peruvian musician Jhovan Tomasevich on social networks surprised locals and strangers. In the description of the post, accompanied by a photo of both together and smiling, they announced that they will form a duo and that they are planning their first song. What is this collaboration about? We’ll tell you then.

What does Juliana Oxenford’s message to Jhovan Tomasevich say?

Jhovan Tomasevich, leader of the Peruvian band Zen, used his social networks to share a photo in which he appears with the journalist Juliana Oxenford and make an announcement. “Good Sunday of pizzas, wine, family, couples therapy, and more (…),” the singer wrote in a Facebook post.

Juliana Oxenford and Jhovan Tomasevich. Photo: Instagram

In the description, he mentioned that they are planning to form a musical duo. “We already have a producer and directors for the video. Full team,” added the musician. The reactions did not wait and his followers spoke about the news.

How did Juliana and Jhovan’s fans react on networks?

Users left colorful comments about the communicator’s foray into music. Many were surprised because it is a field that is very foreign to her profession. “That they include their laughter”, “Will it be a cover of Red Painting?“, “He is a better journalist than a singer” users wrote.

Juliana Oxenford surprised with this foray led by Jhovan Tomasevich. Photo: Capture/Facebook

Juliana Oxenford and Jhovan Tomasevich share a close bond. He sang at the press woman’s wedding together with Milovan Radovic. The vocalist of the Peruvian rock band was present on that special day and they even took photos together.

