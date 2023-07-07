Overnight and in the midst of the player’s surprise, Rodolfo Pizarro announced that his time at Inter Miami has completely ended. The Mexican, who was the first franchise player in the club’s history, never had the integers to be the star dreamed of by those from the southern United States, in fact, this season he was adding minutes only because the team failed to give him a way out, something that they will do now that the weight places within the squad are urgent before the arrival of Messi, Busquets, Jordi Alba and more figures to be defined.
Unfortunately for the Mexican, his sporting level has been declining for years and it will not be easy to find a place in a stellar team. Rodolfo himself commented that he had options to return to Liga MX or continue within the MLS, and everything indicates that the second scenario is the one that has to be fulfilled, this with the Los Angeles Galaxy team.
Sources confirm that there are advanced talks between Rodolfo’s entourage and the Galaxy team so that the footballer joins the squad for at least the rest of the season and thus strengthen the club after Javier Hernández’s loss due to injury. Although Pizarro has other teams as suitors, it is a fact that those from California have made fleeting advances for his signing and it seems that it is a matter of minimal details to close it.
