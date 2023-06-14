Johan Vásquez’s time in Europe has not been entirely positive. It gives the impression that on an individual level and without being wonderful, the center-back champion with Rayados de Monterrey has fulfilled his two teams, Genoa and Cremonese, however, there is also the stain that with both institutions the left-handed defender has signed relegation, something that is never positive for any player’s employment history.
Right now the ‘wall’ is concentrated with the Mexican team and, except for surprise, he will play both the Nations League and the Gold Cup. However, he must also be aware of how the market will move, since he has suitors now that he has to report to Genoa, the club that owns his letter, and that although he does not refuse to listen to offers for the central defender from El Tri, for the moment they have him contemplated to be part of the squad.
According to information from Daniel Reyes Villaseñor, within the Genoa coaching staff, led by Alberto Giraldino, the continuity of Vásquez within the club for the following year is not ruled out. The Italian coach plays with a line of three in the background, as is usually the case in Italy, and welcomes the presence of the Mexican in his squad, thinking that he can compete and even win a starting position. That being the case, Johan would be living a second cycle with the Italian team for the moment, although as the market progresses, everything can change, despite being complex.
