During the morning of this Monday, July 17, a young lady gave a big surprise to passengers and staff of the Mexico City Subway who circulated in the vicinity of the Line A at the beginning labor of your baby.

The gift of life was received around 7:30 a.m., shortly after the start of operations in the public transport network, within the acatitla stationlocated on the border between Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

Members of the Auxiliary Police of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City located in the CDMX Metro area supported a 17 year old femalewho requested help when presenting abdominal pain.

Immediately, the minor was transferred to the station’s first aid facility, also with the support of Metro Industrial Safety and Hygiene personnel, while an ambulance was requested.

When labor began, officials from the SCC-CDMX helped the woman, who had an adorable little girl.

Finally, the woman and the baby were transferred, both in stable conditions, to a hospital.