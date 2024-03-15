Guillermo Ochoa's sporting present is not the best, last weekend the goalkeeper experienced terrible moments on the field with Salernitana. What was his 300th meeting with clubs in Europe, Guillermo was a scorer for Cagliari, reaching more than a thousand goals conceded with clubs, as if that were not enough, two of the 4 goals he received were courtesy of a couple of childish errors from his part and finally, it is nowhere near its third relegation in Europe. That being the case, more than one questions his presence in the Mexican National Team, all except Jaime Lozano.
Affirms the Universal Sports Guillermo's current complex at the club level matters little because within the Mexican National Team, for Lozano, the Salernitana goalkeeper is untouchable within his plans, and will be until the coach is part of El Tri. That is, Ochoa will be in the starting eleven of all El Tri games between now and the end of the summer, he will be the goalkeeper of the Nations League in March and he will be the star goalkeeper of the Copa América.
Of all the players called up and summoned, Guillermo will be the only one who enjoys this role in Lozano's plans, something that draws attention, since it is clear that the Tri captain is at a low point in his career and this is due It should be added that its two direct competitors, Malagón and González, are in a very positive state, which is why at least a little more openness to internal competition was expected.
