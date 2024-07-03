Real Madrid were unable to convince Nacho to stay with them for at least one more year. This being the case, the Whites understand that they cannot afford to be left without a replacement centre-back in the team, therefore, they are moving in the market for the signing of a defender who fulfils their expectations: youth and future performance. There is one name that stands out above the rest, that of Leny Yoro, although the option of Marc Guehi has been added to the race.
Even though his performance at the Euros has not been the best, the young English centre-back is liked by both the coaching staff and the sporting department to reinforce the club this summer. Marc is coming off a dream year with Crystal Palace, the club that has been the driving force of the Premier League season, and that version of the defender, capable of also playing as a full-back and holding midfielder, is what the team from the capital of Spain is looking to find.
As has happened in previous days with Olise, Palace is open to the sale of its stars, however, the transfer will not be easy for Los Blancos. Firstly, because their market competitors are the six powerful teams in the Premier League, the famous ‘Big Six’, who are aiming to sign Guehi, and also, the price of the centre-back is not low, as it is expected that his club will demand the same as Bayern paid for Olise, around 60 million euros between fixed and variable amounts.
