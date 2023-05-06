Yesterday a surprise came to an end in the Bundesliga, the undefeated streak of Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen has ended. However, this most recent outing does not change or detract from the enormous work of the Spanish coach with the aspirin team, which he took in the relegation zone and today he has it in the Europa League zone and in the semifinals of the same competition with series options to reach the grand final.
For this reason, several of the best teams in the world have set their sights on Alonso’s work, who has surprised locals and strangers. More than one team of weight sees him as a viable signing for the summer, and one of them Real Madrid, who consider that the Iberian could be the natural replacement for Ancelotti in the event that the Italian’s departure is finalized. However, Xabi would not accept an offer from Florentino Pérez for any reason today.
From Spain they report that the coach knows that at some point in his career he will have to take on Real Madrid, however, to this day he does not consider himself ready for the challenge. Sources point out that Alonso would close the door to the merengue team despite his love for the club, since he thinks that he lacks the professional career to take on a challenge of such magnitude. The technician prefers to knock on other doors or continue in Leverkusen and as soon as he thinks with the integers, look for a place in the capital of Spain.
