Next Saturday Rayados de Monterrey will be closing activity in the regular phase of the Clausura, when they receive a visit from the Pumas.
Those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich are the undisputed leaders with 37 points and no one will move them from that position. However, the player German Berterame He is in doubt to play this game, due to the injury he suffered in the last match against Mazatlán, leaving the pitch at minute 35′ for Jordi Cortizo.
According to information from Channel 6 Sports, ‘King Midas’ and the coaching staff do not want to risk the Argentine for the league, and everything seems to indicate that they will rest him on date 17 of the contest.
It was Saturday morning when the 24-year-old soccer player reported that he was fine, with only slight discomfort. In this way, his stable state of health was confirmed, although they wish not to risk it and give him rest.
German Berterame He has played a total of 1,251 minutes, which can be summarized in 16 games, 15 of them as a starter, in addition to 5 goals.
For now, Rayados de Monterrey is ready to face the Pumas next Saturday at the BBVA stadium, in a game that you can follow at 7:05 p.m., through the exclusive channel of FOX Sports Premium. In case of winning, La Pandilla would be reaching 40 points, thus becoming the top and broad favorite for the title of the competition,
