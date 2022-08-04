The HBO Max streaming platform could be in danger and, with it, all its current users who enjoy its series or movies. After the unexpected cancellation of “Batgirl” by Warner Bros Discovery, a strong rumor assures that all the contents of the famous platform would undergo a relocation that probably does not please many.

Just a few months ago it was confirmed that Discovery+ and HBO Max would be brought together in a single catalog after the former bought Warner Media. In this way, considering the greater coverage that the purple-toned platform has, it was expected that it would absorb the contents of its buyer.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+ premiere potential series in August: streaming war?

However, Grace Randolph, a major insider in the world of entertainment having leaked news of “Spider-Man: no way home” that ended up being true, has pointed out that things would not be as most consumers expected.

Grace Randolph’s tweet about the future of Discovery+ and HBO Max. Photo: Grace Randolph/Twitter

“Okay, here’s the buzz about this Thursday’s Warner Bros Discovery presentation: HBO Max will become Discovery Plus and not the other way around. Probably as an HBO Max tab (within Discovery Plus),” he wrote on his Twitter account.

YOU CAN SEE: How can I have free HBO Max if I am a Rappi user?

Also, Randolph added something that sounds worrying for subscribers of the purple platform. “They will get rid of scripted content from HBO Max, in general they will concentrate on non-scripted content. HBO stays as it is, as a premium cable channel,” he added.

All HBO Max content Photo: HBO Max/Facebook

The latter means that all the original series that have the HBO Originals seal —“House of the dragon”, “Barry”, “Euphoria”, among others— would remain on the TV signal, while other content such as reality shows would be the priority. for streaming.

YOU CAN SEE: “House of the dragon” was praised by critics: this will be the HBO Max series

In her Twitter thread, the insider added more information about it, but this is a rumor that would endanger HBO Max subscribers.