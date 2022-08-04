In the war for the best streaming, HBO Max was winning praise from viewers for its original television series and movies. Over time, the platform has received multiple Emmy nominations for productions such as “The white lotus”, “Hacks”, “Succession” and the popular “Euphoria”.

As if this were not enough, the service gained the attention of its users in early 2022 when released a special with the reunion of the cast of the “Harry Potter” franchiseadding this content to the saga that is broadcast in its entirety on the platform.

News on whether HBO Max will continue HBO Max lives its most difficult moment The platform that has gained the attention of viewers would be one step away from leaving the market. This Thursday, August 4, Warner Bros will meet with its investors to determine whether to keep streaming or not.

Series and movies removed from HBO Max: what is happening?

Photo: HBO Max

As announced by Variety, HBO Max has removed six films from its exclusive Max Originals collection. These: They are “The witches” with Anne Hathaway, “Moonshot”, “Superintelligence” with Melissa McCarthy, “An American Pickle”, “COVID-era locked down” and “Charm city kings”.

Hathaway bet on terror and brought to life the head witch of a coven – Photo: Composition/Warner Bros. Pictures

This decision would have been made “as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s effort to reduce costs.”, according to information from the specialized portal. “The titles in question were removed from the streaming platform, but it appears their removal was done without notice,” he added.

What will be the fate of your original movies and series?

Of all the projects he had to develop, two were canceled that fans have taken by surprise: “Batgirl” and “Scoob!”. This has generated uncertainty among the public, since HBO Max is shortly to release one of its biggest releases “House of the dragon”. At the moment, there is no more information about the continuity of their series and/or movies.

When will we know if HBO Max continues or not?

Despite the secretive nature of HBO Max, Deadline has reported that Warner Bros. will have an important day this Thursday, August 4, as an investor meeting will take place where the streaming destination will be evaluated.