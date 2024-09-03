The Duke of Sussex has “no interest” in returning to royal duties in the UK and focuses exclusively on his future in the United States. Well-placed sources told the Telegraph that Prince Harry’s efforts to stay in touch with old friends, coupled with his apparent desire to repair his relationship with the king, have given rise to fresh speculation that he is seeking a fresh start and even an official job role within the family.

“He’s happy in California”

But several sources close to the Duke have said that this is not the case and that he is happy and settled in Californiawith a new group of “extraordinary” friends and several projects on the horizonSince moving to the US, Charles and Diana’s second son has remained in touch with a close-knit group of trusted advisers he worked with in his previous life in the UK, some of whom he occasionally turns to for advice. They too have expressed surprise at the suggestion that he might one day return to royal duties and are unaware of an alleged “project”, reported yesterday by the Mail on Sunday, that would bring him back to the UK.

The relationship with his father and brother

As he prepares to turn 40 next week, the Telegraph notes, Harry may reflect on his life choices and those he has left behind, including those involving his father and brother, with whom he has virtually lost personal contact.