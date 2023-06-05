It is quite possible that Lewis Hamilton will sign a brand new contract with Mercedes.

Let’s not forget: the best man is a seven-time world champion. Oh yes, he also finished second in Barcelona yesterday. The fact that he wins fewer GPs this season does not mean that the Mercedes Formula 1 team would not want him anymore.

Hamilton signs new contract

Before such a contract is signed, there are of course considerable negotiations. All kinds of intermediaries do that and in the end the contract is in front of him. Lewis Hamilton’s current contract expires at the end of this year, so the rumor mill was in full swing: will he stay with Mercedes or not? Will he go to another team or retire? Who knows may say!

Well, it looks like the 38-year-old driver is going to make a scribble at Mercedes. Lewis also made that known yesterday at the press conference after the race in Spain. There, of course, the question was asked whether he will have a seat at Mercedes again next season. He responded:

Well, we haven’t signed anything yet. But I think I have a meeting with Toto tomorrow. Hopefully we can get the job done then.

Final stage

This shows that the negotiations are in the final phase. They agree on the main points and then the gentlemen come together. Toto Wolff said to Sky Sports that they only have to sit down for a cup of coffee and that everything will take half an hour. So so peeped.

Both Lewis and Toto seem to see it positively and it is a matter of a cup of coffee and a pen. HAM also emphasized that he has full confidence in the team and that everyone is still ‘hungry’. But, we all know how that can go when the piece of paper can finally be signed. It is not final until the ink has dried and there are two signatures on it.

