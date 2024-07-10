Hamilton in Ferrari

After the great victory at Silverstone with Mercedes and the evident difficulties shown by Ferrari in the last four Grand Prix, at Lewis Hamilton He has been asked several times whether the decision to tie himself to the Prancing Horse for the next two years was not too hasty.

Hamilton never had any doubts and flatly denied any remorse even in the press conference: “No. At the start of the season we had a car that was not even remotely close to the Red Bull.we never thought we would win a race this year.”

Rosberg’s opinion

Asked on Sunday at Silverstone, Nico Rosberg analyzed Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, in light of Mercedes’ recent competitiveness: “I think it’s a nice way to end your career, don’t you? Moving to Ferrari is every driver’s dream. He did what he had to do in Mercedes, which is also a dream for every driver, and I think that’s fine. For Lewis it will be an incredible experience and Ferrari could be very strong next year. So I understand that and I think it’s right like this”the 2016 world champion explained to Sky UK.