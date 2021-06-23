We were all hoping that Halo Infinite finally had an exact release date during the conference of Xbox and Bethesda at E3 2021. Obviously that was not the case, so fans are beginning to worry that the new project of 343 Industries is going to be delayed one more time. Responding to these concerns, Phil Spencer, Xbox boss, has spoken about it.

During a recent interview with Dropped Frames, Spencer stated that 343i is very committed to launching Halo Infinite later this year, plus they’re doing their best to avoid another potential delay, even if it’s for just a few weeks. In the own words of Spencer:

“We still don’t have an exact day. There are other things to consider. We will have a better idea in summer. It is not a matter of months, but of weeks. Then we will think, ‘okay, instead of choosing this date and then having to go through it for a week, that would be a mistake on our part, so let’s not do that, we better wait until we have an exact release date.’ But yeah, the team is committed to the end of this year, we have a good feeling about it. “

As you can see, Spencer He did not completely deny that the game is going to be delayed, however, he also did not confirm one hundred percent that Halo Infinite is going to be released this year. Hopefully, there will be no more delays.

Halo Infinite is slated for release later this year on consoles Xbox and PC.

Via: ComicBook