The National Monetary Council (CMN) meets this Thursday (29) to define the inflation target until 2026. The current target for 2023 is 3.25%, and 3% for 2024 and 2025; but the economic team – Simone Tebet and Fernando Haddad for the government, and Roberto Campos Neto, for the Central Bank, must also change the current targets, as these can be revised, as well as the model, which must be changed from target-calendar to continuous.

According to economists, Campos Neto must be in favor of keeping the target at 3% for 2024, and give the endorsement to the adoption of the continuous target. Another bet is that there be a discussion about the tolerance range for the targets from 1.5 pp to 2 pp

How does the inflation targeting system work?

In Brazil, the inflation target is defined by the CMN and it is up to the Central Bank to adopt the necessary measures to achieve it, considering inflation data, such as the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). The target refers to the accumulated inflation in the year. With targets set for the next 2 years, the system provides for an interval of 1.5 percentage points up or down.

What to expect from the meeting?

André Roncaglia, economist and professor at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), believes that, if the CMN sets an increase to 4%, the BC’s job of bringing inflation to the target in 2024 may become easier. reinforces. The country’s high interest rates, currently at the level of 13.75%, have been criticized by the Lula government (PT) since the beginning of the presidential term.

The economist explains that, informally, the BC already uses the continuous target, and that the CMN can regularize this regime, already used in other countries. The calendar-year target obliges the Central Bank to reach the target between January and December of the current year, based on a target set three years earlier.

“This makes the work of the BC more difficult by subjecting it to price seasonality throughout the year, forcing it to be tougher to reach the target, which can sacrifice economic activity, which suffers from high interest rates, through lower investment and higher unemployment. A continuous target frees the BC from the annual calendar and makes compliance with the target more flexible according to the domestic and external scenario, in which supply and demand shocks can surprise expectations and broaden the horizon for achieving the target without overly penalizing society” , explains Roncaglia, arguing that the measure can provide more transparency for the financial institution.

For Marco Rocha, economist and professor at Unicamp’s Institute of Economics, there is the possibility of raising the inflation target for 2023 and subsequent years, which would allow for greater relaxation of monetary policy. “A rise in the inflation target would give more slack in relation to the interest rate and would enable greater stimulus to the economy as a whole”, he adds.

The Unicamp professor also considers it difficult to modify the target, in view of the political cost: the government is in an arm wrestling match with the Central Bank, in addition to being criticized by analysts who believe that the target will not be met. “As for changing the targets regime, it is a discussion that may still take a few rounds before it is implemented or not”, calculates Rocha.

Market expects to maintain 3% for 2024

Inflation results, such as the last fortnightly Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15), which had a slight rise of 0.04% in June compared to May, and the Copom minutes, may also have effects on the meeting. The market also corroborates Campos Neto’s logic about raising interest rates to contain inflation, and this Thursday’s meeting could hit the hammer

See also Chamber already has 16 CPI proposals collecting signatures "The decision to cut or not in August depends on the verdict of the meeting. If the goal [de 2024] be preserved, I believe the Copom will reduce by 0.25 pp In addition, the minutes reinforced the reliance on data. Therefore, until the next meeting, more information will be available for the BC to update its balance of risks". According to Ricardo Jorge, a specialist in fixed income and a partner at Quantzed, the financial market expects the 3% target, as it still is, but sees the change in the calendar year positively. "If this is confirmed, we will most likely see a significant improvement in interest rates. The eventual increase in the inflation target is something that would bring a lot of noise to the market, mainly due to the macroeconomic context", he concludes.
























