Today Arsenal and Manchester City will face each other at 8:30 p.m. in Spain to play a late Premier League match, corresponding to matchday 12 of the highest competition in English football. In this confrontation there are many things at stake for Pep Guardiola’s team, a victory would mean a tie on points with Arsenal, first place in the Premier League.
Arsenal comes as the leader to this game with 51 points but with a bad dynamic in recent games, they lost by a goal to nil against Everton and failed to go from a draw to one in their stadium against Brentford.
Their rival, Manchester City arrives with 48 points and could climb to the top of the table if they consecrate a victory at the Emirates Stadium, even so Arsenal would continue with one game less on their calendar. What is certain is that this match postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II will come loaded with emotions and with a great unknown: will Haaland play or not play?
The presence of the Norwegian is one of the great unknowns of the game, Haaland left after a blow with Emiliano Martínez in the first half in the victory of the citizens against Aston Villa
The coach of the Manchester team, Pep Guardiola, in the press conference prior to this important match said the following about the Norwegian’s presence: “We are going to test him intensely. We are not going to take any risk with him. He is too valuable for that “.
Until the moments before the meeting we will not know if Erling Haaland will be part of the line-up or not. For now, the Norwegian striker has not trained with the group this week.
