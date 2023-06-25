Gustav Klimt loved to decorate his home with art objects from Asia; Japanese kimonos and Chinese robes were among his favorite items of clothing. This admiration for Far Eastern cultures can also be seen in the last portrait painting that the Art Nouveau artist made: when he died in February 1918 at the age of only 55, it was still on the easel in his studio – probably shortly before completion. Now “Lady with Fan”, the image of an unknown woman, presumably a Viennese dancer, is expected to be “around 65 million pounds” the most expensive lot of the summer modern and contemporary art auction season in London.

The artist created it on his own initiative without being commissioned, which was unusual for Klimt, who was in demand as a portrait painter. In the picture, which measures around one meter square, he draws on Chinese motifs: the phoenix as a symbol of luck, immortality and rebirth and lotus blossoms as symbols of purity and love – scattered on a flat, light background. The Vienna Belvedere recently dedicated a special show to the work, the first part of which compared the portrait to other works by Klimt from his last creative phase, while the second dealt with the examination of stylistic influences from East Asia.



A portrait of the Chancellor as a young woman: Elizabeth Peyton “Angela” from 2017, oil on panel, 43.2 by 35.6 centimeters, is estimated at Sotheby’s at 500,000 to 700,000 pounds.

:



Image: Sotheby’s



“Lady with a Fan” passed through the hands of well-known Klimt collectors such as Rudolf Leopold in Vienna and Serge Sabarsky in New York. It last went under the hammer in 1994 at Sotheby’s in New York, where it set the then Klimt peak of $11.67 million. It will be auctioned at Sotheby’s in London on June 27th, guaranteed and irrevocably bidding, and should break the previous record for the most expensive work of art ever auctioned in Europe. Alberto Giacometti’s bronze sculpture “Walking Man I” has held this position since 2010, which brought in 65 million pounds with premiums at Sotheby’s in London. The current Klimt record was only set last fall at Christie’s in New York with a gross price of 104.6 million dollars for “Birch Forest” from the Paul G. Allen collection. More expensive was Klimt’s “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II”, which the American media entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey bought at Christie’s in 2006 for $87.9 million and sold privately to a Chinese collector in 2016 for $150 million.



Young Art at Christie’s: Diane Dal-Pra, It Belongs to You, 2020, oil on canvas, 146 by 114 centimetres, estimate £30,000 to £50,000

:



Image: Christie’s



The evening at Sotheby’s begins with The Now Evening Auction, led by Mark Bradford’s multimedia collage Stand down soldier. . .” (estimate £2.5-3.5 million). Adrian Ghenie, George Condo and Günther Förg are other top performers, while Simone Leigh, Emily Mae Smith and Caroline Walker are among the sought-after artists on offer. This is followed by the “Modern and Contemporary Evening Auction” with 60 lots, crowned by Klimt’s portrait. The surrealist painter Leonor Fini starts things off with her “Autoportrait au turban rouge” (400,000/600,000), created between 1938 and 1941. The American painter Elizabeth Peyton is represented at all three major auction houses: Sotheby’s has “Angela” from 2017, a Portrait of the former German Chancellor as a young woman, in the program (500,000/700,000). The National Portrait Gallery in London hosted a solo exhibition for Peyton in 2019; the David Zwirner gallery is currently showing the artist. Sotheby’s aims to bring in £162.1m to £206.9m from 77 tickets. For the full London season, including two daily auctions, the house is hoping for between £184.4m and £240.3m for 311 lots.



At Christie’s: Gerhard Richter, “Green Field”, 1969, oil on canvas, 99 by 125 centimeters, estimate 4 to 6 million pounds

:



Image: Christie’s / VG Bildkunst, Bonn 2023



Christie’s 20th/21st Century: London Evening Sale on June 28 features 67 lots with a total estimate of £56.42m to £82.84m. Young stars who are supposed to set records are the first. Diane Dal-Pra’s painting “It Belongs to You” (30,000/50,000) with a woman and a ram in an embrace is followed by a “Self-Portrait” (40,000/60,000) by Sahara Longe, who was born in London in 1994 and trained as an old master in Florence – a highlight . Longe has just had her first solo show with Timothy Taylor in London. The top lot is Paul Signac’s “Calanque des Canoubiers (Pointe de Bamer), Saint-Tropez” (5.5/8 million). For Jean-Michel Basquiat’s portrait of a young Picasso (4.5/6.5 million), his European consignor paid 1.03 million pounds at Christie’s in London in 2007. The top lots also include Gerhard Richter’s “Green Field” (4/6 million) from 1969 from a German private collection, which was on loan to the Kunstmuseum Bonn for a long time. Otto Mueller represented German Expressionism with “Lovers (Artists’ Couple)” (480,000/600,000) from 1911. Christie’s expects £76.40m to £112.28m for the evening auction, two daytime auctions and one online auction with a total of 562 lots.

Phillips only has one auction instead of the usual combination of evening and day auctions. The catalog features 116 lots ranging in value from £11.07m to £15.69m. Two Lucio Fontanas from a private collection lead the offer, with the proceeds going to the Museu Vassouras in Rio de Janeiro. The slashed white canvas ‘Concetto spaziale, Attese’ is estimated at £1.8m-2.5m, ‘Concetto spaziale’ in red at £550k-750k. Anselm Kiefer is currently playing in the London gallery White Cube; Phillips is offering his monumental painting Pietà (500,000/700,000) from 2007. The former “Young British Artists” are prominently represented by Sarah Lucas, whose solo performance at the Tate Modern is scheduled for September. Her 2020 doll sculpture is titled Someone Dropped a Bomb on Me (150,000/200,000).