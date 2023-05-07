“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” hit theaters and has been going strong, despite the lukewarm reception that “Ant-Man 3” had. In this new MCU film directed by James Gunn, we see the return of the galactic squad in an action-packed adventure that has brought fans to tears. Although – as its protagonists admitted – this volume of the franchise is more of a goodbye for several of its characters, viewers wonder if there will be a chance for another sequel to be released.

YOU CAN SEE: The Marvel rule that “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” will break: James Gunn will put an end to it

Will “Guardians of the Galaxy” have volume 4?

“Guardians of the Galaxy” It premiered in 2014 and this 2023 they say goodbye to their followers with volume 3. Since this third part was announced, the premise made it clear that it would be the closure of the franchise. This does not mean that Marvel will not use their characters in the future. In fact, this slides with one of the two post-credit scenes that the film left.

However, a new continuation of the saga seems to be a closed issue, at least for Gunn. The director used his Twitter account to answer some of the questions that his followers had regarding the group led by Star Lord / Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). One of them asked about a potential volume 4 and the filmmaker responded with a resounding no.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” will not have a fourth part, as revealed by James Gunn. Photo: Twitter capture

Hopefully, we will see the return of beloved faces like Adam Warlock. Likewise, at the end of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, viewers saw a card appear with the message “Star Lord will return”, perhaps in reference to his presence in the new Avengers movies.

YOU CAN SEE: “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, ONLINE premiere: where and when can it be SEE via STREAMING?

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, premiere in Peru

Although its premiere in the United States was on May 5, “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” was released in Peru last Thursday the 4th. Currently, it is one of the main tails on the billboards of cinemas such as Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cine Star and more. .

Of course, thousands of fans want to see the tape online. Will it be possible? The answer is yes, since it is a Marvel Studios production, whose projects eventually arrive via streaming through Disney Plus. However, there is no date for it yet.

#Guardians #Galaxy #part #future #galactic #squad #UCM