Yesterday we informed you that Rockstar Games had filed a new patent related to a technology that would affect the behavior of NPCs, and from what was seen in the documents of the same, it could be hinted that GTA VI will be a multiplayer game.

As we mentioned, according to the information of the patent that we were able to know thanks to the users of Reddit, the purpose of it is to try to ensure that each NPC can define its own specific characteristics to cross the road nodes. Rockstar’s goal is none other than to achieve more realistic behavior from drivers.

Will GTA VI be a multiplayer game? Rockstar’s latest patent might well suggest it

However, the important thing to highlight about this patent is when it refers to the fact that it is intended to be applied in “Virtual browsing and object management in a multiplayer network game community”. Based on this line of the patent, it seems to imply that GTA VI will be a multiplayer game, or at least with an important online aspect.

While it is true that Rockstar Games could apply this technology to its online services, such as GTA Online or Red Dead Online, it is also true that it seems pointless to spend a large sum of money on a new technology to use it only in products that already are on the market.

In addition, it must be added that the patent indicates that this technology would make use of the cloud, therefore it is another element to consider that could suggest that GTA VI will be a multiplayer game, or at least with which we will have to be connected to the internet at all times.

For now, it is too early to assure any of this, but little by little it seems that we are learning new details of where the Rockstar saga could go, whose last installment hit the market seven years ago.