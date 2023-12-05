After an unfortunate leak, Rockstar finally revealed Grand Theft Auto VI with a trailer that gave us a general look at the experience that awaits us in 2025. Along with this, it was confirmed that the new installment will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Although at the moment there is no information about other consoles, fans hope GTA VI also arrives at the successor to the Nintendo Switch.

Although the chances of this happening are not zero, nor is it a guarantee that Rockstar is working on a port of GTA VI for Switch 2. In this way, fans have taken this opportunity to point out the reasons why there is a probability to see this long-awaited title on the next Nintendo platform.

To start, it has been mentioned that Rockstar Games has been working closely with Nintendo, this to make the port of Red Dead Redemptionwhich has good optimization, which although it is still below what we find on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, is impressive considering the technical and graphical capabilities of the Switch.

Along with this, multiple reports have indicated that Nintendo’s next console would have greater power, so it would be possible that much more demanding games could run on this piece of hardware. Similarly, Grand Theft Auto VI It is one of the most anticipated games, So it would not be a surprise if Nintendo is interested in having this title in its catalog.

With much more demanding ports and experiences that we do not directly associate with the Great, Nintendo has made clear its intentions to have a much more diverse audience, something that it surely wants to expand once the Switch 2 is available on the market. Finally, if this console has a success similar to what we see with the Switch at the moment, there is a possibility that Rockstar is interested in bringing GTA VI to your next console.

It is important to mention that Grand Theft Auto VI It is only announced for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at the moment. Although it is expected to eventually also come to PC, this could take at least a year, so the Switch version could be in our hands in a similar period. On related topics, a new leak emerges from GTA VI. Likewise, here you can see the first trailer of this long-awaited game.

Editor’s Note:

Have Grand Theft Auto VI on Nintendo Switch 2 would be something interesting, but it is not a necessity. While there is a chance this could happen, I wouldn’t be surprised if this wasn’t the case. GTA VI It looks like something that can only be done in the current generation, and if Nintendo’s next console can’t match this power, then the chances are very low, if not at all.

Via: Nintendo