There is a possibility that GTA 6 turns to 60 fps on PS5 Pro? According to Richard Leadbetter of Digital Foundry this is a strong possibility unlikelyespecially where the new chapter in the series is limited to 30 frames on the current PlayStation 5.
In fact, according to the technical specifications of the PS5 Pro which have been talked about for a few days now, the new and more powerful model of the Sony console will receive a boost of only 10% regarding the processorand it is a fundamental component for managing the frame rate.
So on paper things are like this: if Grand Theft Auto VI runs at 30 fps on PS5, in all likelihood it will maintain that frame rate on PS5 Pro too. Likewise, if it includes a 60fps mode on PS5 it will also do so on PS5 Pro.
The same goes for all other games
The question is indeed thorny: according to what was reported by Leadbetter, considering the modest improvement regarding the processor from PS5 to PS5 Pro, the problem will arise with basically all games.
The various titles will in fact be able to run better on the new console, but not to the point of doubling the frame rate unless there is a sort of technical miracle or expedients linked to upscaling starting from resolutions that would be unfeasible on PlayStation 5.
