There is a possibility that GTA 6 turns to 60 fps on PS5 Pro? According to Richard Leadbetter of Digital Foundry this is a strong possibility unlikelyespecially where the new chapter in the series is limited to 30 frames on the current PlayStation 5.

In fact, according to the technical specifications of the PS5 Pro which have been talked about for a few days now, the new and more powerful model of the Sony console will receive a boost of only 10% regarding the processorand it is a fundamental component for managing the frame rate.

So on paper things are like this: if Grand Theft Auto VI runs at 30 fps on PS5, in all likelihood it will maintain that frame rate on PS5 Pro too. Likewise, if it includes a 60fps mode on PS5 it will also do so on PS5 Pro.