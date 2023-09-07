According to a new rumor, GTA 6 should be launched at price stratospheric of 150 dollars due to development costs that reportedly exceeded $2 billion. To give strength to the indiscretion is the source of the same: a conversation between two Rockstar Games developers found among the files of the maxi data theft from last year.

An exaggerated price?

How much will GTA 6 cost?

The conversation regarding GTA 6 would have taken place in 2022. Rockstar Games has been very decisive in the operation of the removal from the network of confidential information, but at the same time she hasn’t managed to make everything disappear, so much so that the news about it keeps coming out. Of course, so much activity has given strength to the rumors themselves, which have begun to multiply.

Of course for now there is nothing confirmed, so take the news with due caution. Also because Rockstar hasn’t even presented GTA 6 yet, although it seems to be Bill Clinton’s most desired game.

Be that as it may, we imagine that a similar price would not make many players happy, also considering the reactions to the€10 increase of the average price of games with the latest generation of consoles.