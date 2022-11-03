GTA 6 will finally be revealed this week from Rockstar Games? Well, there are some new speculations floating around and suggesting that it might actually happen. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games confirmed that the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto series is in development. And that’s all he had to say about the most anticipated game of all time. Rockstar Games has since said nothing about the game and there’s no word yet when that might change, at least officially. There have been many reports and discussions on any reveal but nothing concrete.

Now comes another rumor that originates from Tez2, a major Rockstar Games insider. According to Tez2, there is a “fair chance” just today, Rockstar Games may be sharing information on the upcoming GTA Online update. And there seems to be a possibility that it contains some information about GTA 6.

“So this Thursday, there’s a good chance Rockstar will announce information about the next GTA Online update,” said Tez2. “Considering the start of a new GTA + event and the new Heist Challenge. I know this is unrelated to GTA6, but I like to speculate, which I like to remind you all is not a fact, that Rockstar could announce the information in a sort of a ‘Community Update’. Thanks for listening to my Ted Talk on my plausible guess. ”

For Tez2, Rockstar Games could announce GTA 6 info in a sort of a “Community Update”. pic.twitter.com/d95e6c3nlO – GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS (@GTASNEWSLEAKS) November 1, 2022



As we can see, Tez2 packs the reveal GTA 6 as a hypothesis, but it is a hypothesis clearly based on inside information and insights, which is why it has been making the rounds of the GTA community. We just have to wait if something about the long-awaited new chapter will actually be shared during the day.

