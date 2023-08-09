Take-Twothe parent company of Rockstar Games, reiterated during its latest shareholder meeting that it expects revenues of $8 billion in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, again hinting at the possible launch of GTA 6 during 2024 or at the latest in the first months of the following year.

For the most attentive, this is not new information. In May, the company said it expects $8 billion in potential revenue in fiscal 2025 as it launches projects it believes “will take the company to even greater heights of success” and set new standards for the industry.