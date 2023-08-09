Take-Twothe parent company of Rockstar Games, reiterated during its latest shareholder meeting that it expects revenues of $8 billion in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, again hinting at the possible launch of GTA 6 during 2024 or at the latest in the first months of the following year.
For the most attentive, this is not new information. In May, the company said it expects $8 billion in potential revenue in fiscal 2025 as it launches projects it believes “will take the company to even greater heights of success” and set new standards for the industry.
Take-Two forecasts record highs for fiscal 2025
These predictions were precisely reconfirmed a few hours ago during the last meeting with Take Two shareholders.
“We remain confident that we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025, which we believe will include new record levels of operating performance“said CEO Strauss Zelnick.
Clearly there are few games that could ensure similar results and GTA 6 potentially falls within these. Just think that the previous chapter has 185 million copies, of which 5 million only in the last fiscal quarter.
#GTA #arrive #TakeTwo #expects #billion #box #office #revenue
Leave a Reply