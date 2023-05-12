The volume of international financing reflects the confidence of institutions around the world that investments of this kind will find fertile ground in Cairo, as the country has reaped nearly 200 million euros from the European Bank’s Green Economy Financing Facility. For reconstruction under the first phase of the program.

Streamlined success

For her part, the CEO of the African Private Investment Association (AVCA), Abi Mustafa Madwakor, nominated Egypt to seize huge direct investments in the renewable energy sector and the green economy in general.

She added, in statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy”, that the success in hosting the COP 27 conference drew the world’s attention in terms of promising opportunities in Egypt in this sector in particular.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, in partnership with the European Investment Bank and the French Development Agency, aims to help small-scale private sector companies invest in energy efficiency projects and green technology.

In addition to the provision of the United Nations Green Climate Fund, financing for 4 projects in Egypt, with a total value of $ 297 million in various sectors.

growth continuous

In this regard, the director of the fourth national climate change reporting project of the United Nations Development Program, Dr. Samir Tantawi, stated that Egypt’s share of green financing has increased significantly over the last 3 years in the framework of adherence to international standards.

And he added, in statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy”, that the major industrial countries should provide financing worth $ 100 billion annually. According to what was agreed upon at the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2009 in Copenhagen, but it has not yet committed to that.

He affirms that the current economic crises threaten the sustainability of this type of financing, provided by the major industrial countries during the coming periods. Given the necessity of reducing expenditures, due to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Tantawy considers that climate change is still the biggest challenge facing future generations, as research studies indicate the need to work to solve the repercussions of climate crises quickly.

The Egyptian expert says that European countries are looking to take advantage of the promising opportunities in the renewable energy sector, which exist in Egypt in particular. Where the latter was able to achieve a breakthrough in the disposal of coal by a large percentage, through the energy mix.

Egypt has made great strides towards localizing renewable energy in recent years, the most important of which are:

It launched several renewable energy projects, on top of which is the Benban solar power station, which includes 32 stations that can generate 1,650 megawatts.

Earlier, the government granted a golden license to establish green hydrogen and green ammonia production plants, at an investment cost of $6 billion.

This was followed by an agreement between the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, the Norwegian company “Scatec”, the Emirati company Fertiglobe for the production of ammonia and Orascom Construction, early last month, to establish and operate the green hydrogen production project in Ain Sukhna, with a production capacity of 100 megawatts.

electricity to Europe

In turn, the Egyptian financial analyst, Mustafa Shafie, says in statements to “Sky News Economy”, that the green funds for Egypt are a helping factor in resolving the crisis of providing foreign currencies to the country.

He explains that the government is actively looking to provide financing with long repayment terms, so as not to put pressure on foreign exchange resources in the short term.

He also pointed out that the sustainable resources of foreign currencies will be the only savior, especially since it bears the greatest burden in bridging the budget deficit and Egypt not delaying in paying its financial obligations.

And he continues, “Europe, after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, began searching for alternatives to provide energy supplies of all kinds, and Egypt came in third place after Algeria and Qatar, due to geographical factors and its proximity to the old continent.”

“And due to the same circumstances related to the Ukrainian war, and the cutting off of Russian gas supplies to Europe, the European Union countries also aim to import electricity with long-term agreements from Egypt yet.”

Cairo is currently looking to establish 4 interconnection projects for its electricity networks with Europe, the first with Greece and Cyprus through a single submarine cable as part of the EuroAfrica Interconnector project since 2018.

It is also studying two other projects to link Egypt and Greece, the first with a capacity of 3 gigawatts and another with a capacity of 2 gigawatts. Egypt and Italy are also discussing another project with a capacity of 3 gigawatts.

Recent days witnessed several Egyptian-European agreements on new projects, the latest of which was the hosting of the Swedish Embassy in Cairo a few days ago for an event focused on linking energy between Europe and Egypt, and witnessed the signing of the European Investment Bank agreement with the Bank of Alexandria to provide 15 million dollars.

The agreement aims to lend to green projects, provided that the European Bank will secure this money through the Green Economy Financing Program for Egypt (GEFF).

Participants in the event discussed how Europe can support financing Egypt’s green transition, and how to export renewable energy generated in the country to the old continent.

It is not a substitute

Egypt is cooperating closely with international institutions. This week, the Egyptian government and the United Nations also launched the Strategic Framework for Partnership for Sustainable Development 2023-2027 in Cairo.

The five objectives of the 4-year partnership framework include strengthening public services, improving women’s rights, building capacity to adapt to climate change, and reducing the informal economy. But is international support sufficient for such areas to solve major economic crises?

In this regard, Egyptian economist Medhat Nafie stresses that traditional financing methods to solve the dollar crisis in Egypt cannot be replaced by financing provided for green projects.

And he explains, in statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy”, that green bonds globally, for example, still do not represent more than 5 percent of the total executions in the bond market.

He points out that the major industrial countries may postpone plans to move towards reducing carbon emissions, with the continuation of the economic crises that the global economy is currently going through, such as high inflation rates and fears of entering a recession.