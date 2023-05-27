Greeks went to the polls on the 21st to elect their parliament and eventual prime minister. Recent weeks have been intense from an electoral perspective, and we’re still only halfway through the year. National elections in Turkey and local elections in the United Kingdom are some of the recent elections. In Greece’s case, the stalled parliament raises the question of whether the country will enter an election cycle, though that is unlikely.

First, the numbers. About 61% of voters turned out to the polls, a number on the recent historical average in Greece. In first place, with 39.8% of the vote, was the conservative right-wing New Democracy party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. With that, they elected 146 parliamentarians from the 300 seats in dispute, that is, five less than the necessary for a majority. The party lost 12 seats compared to the previous election, although it won almost 1% more voters.

In second place was the left of Syriza, led by Alexis Tsipras, who was prime minister from 2015 to 2019. The party was left with only 71 seats, losing 15. Compared to the previous election, Syriza lost more than half a million voters, a huge number, considering Greece’s total electorate is less than 10 million people. According to the Greek press, the difference of 20 percentage points between the two most voted parties was the biggest difference since redemocratization in 1974.

Defeat of main parties

Part of Syriza’s electorate migrated to the Pasok coalition, which came in third with 41 seats in parliament, practically doubling its bench. Pasok is an acronym for Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement, the traditional Greek social democratic party, founded after the military dictatorship of the 1970s. Syriza is more recent and more to the left of the political spectrum, while Pasok also has nationalist positions in issues like Cyprus.

Possibly, the migration of Syriza voters to Pasok is due to the strain of relations with Turkey, historical enemy, in recent years. The results are closed by the Communist Party, in fourth place, with 26 seats, also expanding its bench, and the Greek Solution, right-wing nationalist, with 16 seats, expanding its previous bench by six. That is, the three smaller parties in parliament expanded their seats at the expense of the two larger parties, especially Syriza.

Another issue that explains the growth of the cited parties is the fact that the European Realist Disobedience Front, known by the acronym Mera25, had only 2.63% of the votes, not reaching the minimum necessary to be present in parliament. The party had nine seats and is led by Yanis Varoufakis, a radical left-wing economist who was finance minister in the first months of the Tsipras government, in 2015. A critic of the European Union, Varoufakis has published several books, including in Portuguese.

Greece, unlike other EU countries, had the courage to ban openly neo-fascist movements from its elections, starting with Golden Dawn in 2020 and the National Party, its unofficial “successor”, founded by Ilias Kasidiaris, a of Golden Dawn leaders sentenced to prison. Shortly after the election results, Conservative Prime Minister Mitsotakis stated that he wanted a new election, as he did not have the majority, as he had previously.

interim government

Under Greek law, the first three parties are entitled to receive up to three days from the president to try to form a government with a majority in parliament. Both Syriza and Pasok rejected their mandates, especially given the fact that the Greek Solution won 16 seats, preventing the three leftist parties from eventually forming a coalition. Tsipras even called the election result a painful and unexpected shock, saying he was ready for an upcoming election.

This Thursday (25), President Katerina Sakellaropoulou dissolved the newly elected parliament and announced new elections, which will take place on June 25, a month from now. During this period, Greece will be governed on an interim basis by Judge Ioannis Sarmas, who presides over the Greek institution analogous to the Federal Audit Court in Brazil. The next month will be marked by a ferocious electoral campaign, involving issues such as the Greek economy and the possible responsibility of the government for recent tragedies.

By simple parliamentary calculations and election polls, Greece would have everything to enter an election cycle like several other parliamentary countries today or in the recent past, such as Bulgaria, Israel and Spain. The country does not run that risk and the May 2023 elections will probably go down in history as the only ones following the current legislation. Since 1990, Greece has held elections with semi-proportional representation, increasing the chances of a party winning outright.

electoral law

Under this semi-proportional system, there is a seat bonus for the total number of votes the winning party wins. The party in first place received a bonus of 20 seats if it won at least 25% of the vote and a bonus of up to 50 seats if it won 40% of the vote. This system, historically championed by Greek conservatives, ensured that the party in first place almost always won a majority without the need for coalitions.

In 2016, however, under the left-wing Syriza government, the electoral law was modified, ending the bonus, considered undemocratic by the left. In its place, a purely proportional system was adopted. Under Greek law, however, electoral changes take effect from the second election to be held after their approval, to prevent a party from changing the law for its own immediate benefit.

So, the system change approved in 2016 only came into force now, in May 2023.

In January 2020, Nova Democracia, shortly after returning to power, approved a new change in the electoral law, reinstating the bonus by proportion of votes. The party that comes first gets 20 bonus seats, plus one seat for every half a percentage point of the electorate gained, with up to 30 seats in that category. That is, the winning party can win up to 50 bonus seats. And when will this new and old rule go into effect? From June.

The present election, then, ends up being a kind of “anomaly” in Greece, although it is related to valid debates on democracy and the representativeness of the vote. The trend is that, with the restoration of the bonus, New Democracy will restore its majority in the next election. The left’s only chance of preventing this defeat would be the creation of a united front between the main forces, but this is unlikely to happen. Lucky for Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his party.