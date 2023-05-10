As companies like Google and Facebook became giants at the turn of the 21st century, regulators largely chose not to interfere in the still-fledgling market for online services.

Now regulators have reversed course: When it comes to technology, they want to see the future and get there before companies do.

British authorities’ decision on April 26 to block Microsoft’s $69 billion bid for video game giant Activision Blizzard exemplified the new approach. British officials said a key reason for rejecting the deal was how it could threaten competition in the fledgling market for cloud gaming, which allows users to download and stream video games.

That argument is becoming familiar. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which sued last year to block Microsoft’s deal for Activision, also raised concerns about cloud gaming, though the agency focused primarily on the business impact of cloud gaming. traditional console games.

In July, the FTC sued to prevent Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, from buying a virtual reality startup because the purchase would give it unacceptable power over the emerging metaverse, the agency said.

The actions are part of how governments, frustrated by the speed with which Silicon Valley companies rush to master new technologies, are trying to predict how tech giants might harm competition in new areas and prevent it from happening.

The regulators’ fascination with doing that stems largely from their apparent failure to do so in the past. In the 1970s and 1980s, courts and regulators made it difficult for the government to prove that an acquisition would unlawfully harm future competition. Thus, regulators focused largely on whether a deal could hurt competition in mature markets.

It’s unclear if the new predictive tactic will work. In February, a judge ruled against the FTC’s attempt to halt the Meta deal.

Still, guessing at the tech giants’ power plays has become a central goal.

After arguing that governments did little while Google, Amazon, Meta and Apple became giants, many detractors are now in government and under pressure to do things differently.

The biggest tech companies are racing to own the next big thing. Meta is investing heavily in virtual reality and Apple is working on augmented reality glasses. The explosion of artificial intelligence chatbots has reinvigorated the fight between Google and Microsoft for control of online search.

Gene Kimmelman, a former US Justice Department antitrust staffer, said that regulators in the early days of the Internet were seized with a “reluctance to predict what would happen.

“There’s a lot of critical introspection about why we didn’t see what was coming,” he said.

Cloud gaming is in its infancy, and there’s no guarantee that the technology, which requires immense amounts of computing power and is often flawed, will become commonplace. Sales of subscription services that exclusively offer cloud gaming are expected to hit $288 million globally this year, reports Ampere Analysis, a London-based company.

“They’re predicting what’s going to happen,” said Piers Harding-Rolls, a gaming researcher at Ampere Analysis. “There is some legitimacy to that, but it’s hard to predict. It is a very dynamic space.”

By: DAVID MCCABE and KELLEN BROWNING