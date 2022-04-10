God of War Ragnarok it could be the last game exclusively for PlayStation coming to PS4, a real possibility that many are unaware of.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the game as Sony has yet to announce a specific release date. Whereas it is Horizon Forbidden West that God of War Ragnarok were developed to arrive on PS4 via port, one might think that the trend of creating practical ports will last a while longer. However, looking at the plans that Sony has afterwards God of War Ragnarokthis thought begins to be questioned.

After this title, in fact, Sony has not announced or confirmed any other ports for PS4 for none of the upcoming games. Titles of the likes of Marvel’s Wolverinethe highly anticipated sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Manand even Final Fantasy XVIwill not be released on PlayStation 4, which strongly suggests that God fo War Ragnarok may be a close to the porting chapter.

While this may disappoint a lot of fans, it’s not something that surprising if you stop and think. Looking at the bigger picture of the situation, there’s no denying the PlayStation 4 has had a long life span and that it has now almost come to an end. When God of War Ragnarok will be released on the market, the new PlayStation 5 will be close to completion of 2 years from launch. This could be a way to increase PS5 sales but, even given the difficulty of finding Sony’s next-gen console even today, the reality is different.

Games developed specifically for PS5 could enjoy several advantages. The game engines of these titles were optimized for cross-genbut with the PS4 “out of the game” developers could focus exclusively on the latest release, and the titles would benefit with a better graphics and more curated specifically for the next-gen, e finest native PS5 games. This would seem the fate of PS4, although Sony has yet to make an official announcement on the matter.