According to some rumors, Giancarlo Magalli could be the new commentator of the GFVip

During an interview, Giancarlo Magalli he recounted that he was finally finally cured of lymphoma. Later, he also released some unpublished statements regarding his professional life. In detail, it seems that the famous conductor would have been offered the role of commentator on the Big Brother VIP. Let’s find out all the details together.

According to some rumors who are becoming more and more insistent, Giancarlo Magalli could be the new columnist of the next edition of Big Brother VIP. To spread that scoop he thought about it himself during an interview.

In detail, the conductor himself revealed that the role in the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini it would have been proposed to him following the participation by Adriana Volpe in the reality show. However, due to her illness, someone thought of turning i plansor to offer the job to Orietta Berti.

In light of this, now numerous viewers wonder if Giancarlo Magalli will accept theoffer and therefore will participate or not as a commentator on the next edition of the Big Brother VIP.

In any case, he himself took care of satisfying the most curious by stating that I don’t have any intention to land on the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini. These were hers words: