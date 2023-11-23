Gian van Veen (21) hopes to write darts history on Sunday by becoming the first Dutchman ever to become world youth champion. At the same time, he also wants to do well this weekend at the Players Championship Finals, the last major darts tournament before the World Cup. Can you manage that? Then a very busy Sunday evening awaits him in Minehead. “These are luxury problems.”

