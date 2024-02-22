The Mexican team could be close to having a new naturalized footballer in the attacking axis, since everything seems to indicate that German Berterame could receive his naturalization letter as a Mexican, so comparisons with Rogelio Funes Mori.
The top scorer in the history of Striped left Monterey in the last transfer market and was Berte as the team's great reference, since since his arrival in 2022 he has accumulated 23 scores and, although he looks very far away, at 25 years old he is aiming for the team's goal record. Twin.
Funes Mori He left the Sultana del Norte with 160 goals, but above all, with enough cartel to be called to the Tricolor and play the Qatar World Cup with Mexico, a scenario that seeks to pursue German Berterame.
According to journalist Paco Arredondo, from TUDN, German Berterame is about to receive his letter as a Mexican citizen, so the door will be opened so that he can be summoned by Jaime Lozano, who has already opened the door to naturalized players with Julian Quiñones.
Although there is no confirmed information about a possible call, everything indicates that the coaching staff of the Mexican team is already taking into account Berterame as a selectable player for the next FIFA date and thinking about the 2024 Copa America.
With the panorama of Mexican team in front, German Berterame reinforces his intention to follow in the footsteps of Funes Mori in Rayados de Monterreybecause at only 25 years old, he keeps his pulse to follow the scoring pace of his compatriot.
According to an analysis published by Halftime, Berterame He has scored 23 goals in 60 games played; while Funes Mori scored 32 in the same number of games; However, the number of minutes is less for the current '9' of Rayados.
Funes was able to score 32 points with 555 more minutes than Berte on the field of play, during those same 60 games played, due to his status as an undisputed starter, which is equivalent to more than six extra games, so the balance is not so far between the two.
If he maintains this pace and establishes himself as a starter, he could not only reach the scoring levels of Funes Mori in a few years, but he could also be called up earlier with the National Team, right in his best moment, an opportunity that Rogelio could not receive in El Tri.
