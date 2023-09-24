Motivated by what has happened lately, Gerard Piqué He gets ready for a new assault with his ex, the Colombian, Shakira.

recently, Milan Piqué, the eldest son of the former couple, attended the game between the Junior of Barranquilla and Atlético Nacional, which ended 1-1, but it doesn't stop there.

“El Jefe”, a collaboration with the Mexican regional music group Fuerza Regida with explosive lyrics and in which he fires a dart at his ex-father-in-law and father of the former FC Barcelona soccer player.

“They say that there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years, but my ex-father-in-law is still there and does not set foot in a grave,” Shakira sings in a moment of the song published on Wednesday and which in 16 hours has already accumulated almost 5.5 million views on YouTube today, with the consequent amplifying effect produced on social networks.

Everything indicates, as it is handled in Spain that Piqué will finally talk about everything that has happened to him in his life.

And they say that his relationship with Shakira will be the hot and main topic of an interview he will give in the coming days.

Piqué could talk about his relationship with Clara Chia in a meeting agreed with Joaquín: The rookiefrom Antena 3.

What is known is that in this program, in which special and very controversial topics are discussed, Piqué will give his version of the events.

