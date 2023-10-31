The ex-footballer Gerard Piqué chose the Mexican World Cup player Miguel Layun as the president of the Kings League Americasa 7-a-side soccer championship that will be played starting in January 2024 in Mexico City

Layún’s role will be to lead the project that in Spain Piqué heads up. Miguel will take on the challenge after his retirement, which will occur at the end of 2023 when he ends his participation in the Apertura 2023 Mexican soccer tournament with the Águilas del América.

“This project was what the fans were waiting for with great enthusiasm: innovative football, full of emotion and surprises with the rules that make each match more dynamic,” explained Layún at the presentation of the competition, which aims to emulate the success of the Spanish edition.

Piqué, one of the owners of the Kings League, visited Mexico City to reveal the details of the contest that is a sensation in the digital world; In the last final alone they accumulated 1.4 million viewers on the Twitch platform.

Shakira Theme

Piqué has said little about what happened with his ex, the Colombian, Shakira, he has almost always stayed away from what happened and how their relationship ended.

Recently, in the program ‘Joaquín the rookie’, hosted by the legend of the Sevillian soccer team ‘Real Betis’, Joaquin SanchezPiqué referred to Shakira.

The Universal of Mexico He reproduced Joaquín and Piqué’s conversation in this way.

“Before finishing I do want to ask you a question in confidence. All stories have two versions, why don’t we know yours yet?” Joaquín asked the former soccer player.

“Piqué did not think about it for a second and assured that “I don’t think it’s necessary.”. The answer left more than one person worried about wanting to know what the Spaniard had to say about the separation, so the eldest daughter asks Joaquín if one day Gerard will tell her story.

“I think that now he is so happy that he does not want to get into controversy. But maybe tomorrow it could be. It is his life in the end,” Joaquín responded.

“Maybe someday…”, says the presenter to Piqué, who responds: “I don’t think so, it’s not worth it.”

