These factors are divided into two basic parts: The first is linked to indicators and internal conditions, including what the data shows of continued pressure on prices, in addition to the crisis of the auto workers’ strike, and the renewed specter of a government shutdown once again in connection with the changes witnessed by Congress.

While the second part is directly related to “external shocks”, in light of the escalation of geopolitical developments, including the escalation in Gaza, and the resulting various scenarios that would create a state of “uncertainty” for the global economy, with worrying repercussions for investors.

It is also in parallel with the United States’ commitment to supporting Ukraine in the war it has been waging against Russia since February 24 of last year.

Reference is made here to the statements of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, during which she indicated that the situation in Israel raises additional concerns for the US economy, while confirming her country’s ability to provide aid to both Kiev and Tel Aviv.

According to these data, there are questions related to the extent of the impact of these matters together on inflation indicators in the United States, and on the scenarios presented to the Federal Reserve at its next meeting and its trends regarding the monetary policy tightening cycle.

After the recent escalation of geopolitical developments, does the slowdown in inflation constitute a transitional point dependent on economic stability or a general trend to be built upon, benefiting from the impact of the monetary tightening followed by the Federal Reserve since last year, and thus reaching the 2 percent target set by the Federal Reserve as soon as possible?

General trend

In this context, the British newspaper “Financial Times” quoted the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Austin Goolsbee, as saying:

It is undeniable that the slowdown in US inflation has been a trend and not just a temporary blip, despite a string of recent economic data showing continued pressure on some prices.

Progress towards returning inflation to the US Central Bank’s target of 2 percent is not halting… and future monetary policy decisions do not have to be linked to a narrow set of data.

The Fed is “rapidly approaching” the point at which the monetary policy debate shifts away from how much to raise interest rates to how long to keep that level.

The Fed is able to control inflation without experiencing significant economic pain.

But at the same time, he said that he was very concerned about the impact of the various disturbances and developments that threaten that desired outcome. “The oil price shocks and external shocks have derailed the soft landing processes.”

In addition, the expanding auto industry workers’ strike, in addition to the renewed specter of a US government shutdown next month, pose additional risks.

Geopolitical developments

While analysts speak in separate statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website in the same context about the impact of geopolitical developments in addition to that, and the extent to which they are reflected in inflation rates and the situation for the American economy, especially in light of Washington’s involvement in those developments, through its support for both Kiev and And Tel Aviv.

According to Williams College economics professor Kenneth Kutner, inflation is certainly slowing, “but the big question is whether it will continue to decline… Can the Fed cut interest rates without further tightening policy? I have my doubts.”

He continued in statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, saying: “I think that if the Federal Reserve’s policy does not change, inflation will remain at approximately 3 percent.”

He talks about the impact of current geopolitical developments, explaining that “those developments constitute a huge source of uncertainty… It is difficult to know how (tensions in the Middle East) will affect the economy… I suspect that this will not have a direct impact on spending, but in general, you do not like “Businesses and households are uncertain, so this alone may prompt them to cut spending.”

He continues: “The biggest concern, in my opinion, is the continued stalemate in Congress. If a hard-line Republican like Jim Jordan becomes speaker, there is a risk that Congress will back away from the budget agreement, and there will be a government shutdown, and that will have a direct negative impact on spending.”

A few days ago, members of the US House of Representatives ousted its Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, in a first step in the history of the United States amid an internal conflict between Republicans.

Widening of the conflict…the worst scenario

Aris Protopadakis, a professor of public finance and business economics at the University of Southern California, said in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that inflation is almost certain to slow in the United States, although how long it will take before it reaches 2 percent. (The target set by the Fed) is questionable.

He continues: “In my opinion, there will be another rise of a quarter of a percentage point this year (in interest rates),” in the context of efforts to curb inflation and reach the aforementioned target rate.

While on the other hand, he reduces the impact of geopolitical events (referring to the escalation in Gaza) on global inflation rates unless the conflict expands, and in that regard he says: “I believe that unless the scope of the conflict in the Middle East (the escalation in Gaza) expands, it will not have “A significant impact on the American economy. In any case, it is not in Israel’s interest to prolong the war against Hamas, because in the end it will lose the propaganda war with increasing civilian casualties.”

These data remain fresh in the mind of the Federal Reserve during its next meeting. While, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, since the meeting last September, markets have ruled out the possibility of raising interest rates again. There is only a 9 percent probability of raising interest rates at the next meeting scheduled from October 31 to November 1, and an approximately 28 percent probability at the December meeting.

Housing costs

In addition, Western University professor, writer and economic thinker Michael Barkin, in a statement to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, points out that inflation data in the United States of America is viewed from two angles: The percent change compared to the previous year (on an annual basis), which is witnessing a downward trend, while the annual monthly changes range between zero and +7 percent, and have a moderate upward trend.”

In the same context, he stresses that the current geopolitical developments increase the state of uncertainty and make any forecast subject to a wide margin of error.

The latest inflation report in the United States showed that the consumer price index stabilized at 3.7 percent last September on an annual basis, contrary to expectations that it would decline.

The American economy suffered with the sudden rise in costs associated with housing, as well as those associated with hotel rooms and entertainment services.

The core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – fell year-on-year to 4.1 percent, in line with expectations, the lowest level in more than two years.

While the latest US data taken together indicate that momentum in the world’s largest economy remains strong, which intensifies the debate among Federal Reserve officials over whether they will need to raise the benchmark interest rate by another quarter of a percentage point this year.

The federal funds rate is at a 22-year high of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, the level it reached in July. Officials are scheduled to meet at the end of the month to make their upcoming decision.

According to the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting, there is a growing sense of “uncertainty” regarding the path of the US economy, in light of the risks posed to growth by volatile data and tightening financial markets.

Meeting minutes for September showed participants agreed that monetary policy needed to be kept “restrained for some time” in order for the Fed’s rate-setting committee to become confident that inflation was moving sustainably down toward its target.

Inflation rates

As for the visiting professor at the American University of Florida, Jay Ritter, he points out in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that the inflation rate over the next ten years in the United States is expected to reach about 2.4 percent annually, based on the difference between Treasury bond yields. 10-year and inflation-linked bond yields “…therefore, the current inflation rate is expected to decline very quickly.”

He continues: The Hamas attack on Israel did not have a significant impact on inflation expectations. Perhaps the most important factor keeping inflation rates low globally is the slowdown in the Chinese economy.

Although the Chinese economy recorded rapid growth during the 44 years following the reforms approved by Deng Xiaoping (who led China between 1978 and 1992), China’s per capita income is still less than half that of Japan, Taiwan, or South Korea. The slowdown in the Chinese economy led to a decrease in demand for many commodities, including oil, compared to what would have happened if the slowdown had not occurred.

Official data showed that the Chinese economy achieved growth of 1.3 percent in the third quarter, up from 0.5 percent in the second quarter and exceeding market expectations of a growth of 1 percent. Industrial output also rose and unemployment fell.

While the aforementioned British newspaper report stated that what complicates the scene this year is “external shocks,” including the sharp escalation in tensions in Gaza, which led to a rise in oil prices and raised a great deal of uncertainty about the prospects for global growth and inflation. Jonathan Aronson, a professor at the University of Southern California, points out, when speaking to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that geopolitical factors have not yet blocked the path towards lower interest rates… but the (escalation) between Israel and Hamas, and perhaps Lebanon and even Iran, could change that. “.

It is believed that the Fed is likely to abandon its tight monetary policy by early next year 2024 if the “hostilities” are contained.