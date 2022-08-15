“general cemetery”, the film directed by Dorian Fernandez-Moris, arrived in 2013 and swept the Peruvian box office, beating major Hollywood productions. It was a milestone for Peruvian cinema and a reason for scares for the thousands of spectators who attended its premiere.

The Peruvian filmmaker repeated the success with a sequel in 2015, but we did not hear about the conclusion of the saga until now. In conversation with La República, he revealed the chances of seeing the end of the trilogy as a response to the support he always received from fans.

“The possibility has been discussed. At this time there is no project underway, but it is not a decision that we rule out. The second part was very well received, even abroad; so the idea of ​​a third has been sounding for a long time, ”were his words in this regard.

On the other hand, he indicated that they are focused on different projects that have been developing, such as a police thriller that they have just shot. “It will take us a couple of years. From this we will be able to evaluate if the next step will be the third part of ‘General Cemetery’ or perhaps expand this terrifying universe with spin-offs”.

What is “General Cemetery” about?

“The story follows Andrea (Airam Galliani), a teenager suffering from the death of her father. Her friends from school will encourage her to contact him using the Ouija board. However, this causes a series of terrifying events, ”describes the official synopsis.

Cast of “General Cemetery”