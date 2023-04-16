One of the characters that is giving people something to talk about these days in “At the bottom there is room” is Gaspar. After Charito discovered, while cooking, that Teresa’s lover was part of a criminal gang, the worker at the La leyenda workshop is considered dangerous by the Gonzales. In chapter 197 of the América TV series, even Joel decided to imitate his friend to discover what situations would arise after hearing that Don Gilberto’s daughter wants to end her relationship with him.

YOU CAN SEE: They criticize Laia for going from Netflix to “AFHS”, but she responds firmly: “Having a career in Peru is top”

Now, the preview of episode 198, published on the channel of Youtube of national production, shows Gaspar confronting the mother of Richard Junior. “Wait, wait, are you finishing me, ‘Tere’?” Says the mechanic, in front of all his family. “This was not what I was expecting,” he adds as he shakes his head. Immediately, he puts his hand in his pants pocket and Pepe yells: “he’s going to take it out!”. Everyone is terrified and Jimmy even crosses himself.

According to Don Gilberto, his relatives are judging Gaspar, since they have not given him the opportunity to explain the situation. Everything will probably come to light tonight when chapter 198 of the Peruvian series premieres. Who is really Teresa’s partner?

YOU CAN SEE: Joel did a funny imitation of Gaspar and offended ‘Don Gil’: “Don’t mess around, get old”

When does “AFHS” 2023 Chapter 198 come out?

“AFHS” Chapter 198 2023 Will Premiere this friday april 14after the reality show “This is war”, through the signal of America TV.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD), Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

#Gaspar #kill #Teresa #quotAFHSquot #Scene #anticipate #tragedy #due #criminal