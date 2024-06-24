However, the chain responded to the report, stating that there is nothing true and that it will continue to support the physical market, without however specifying exactly to what extent.

Clearly the news does not concern the Italian public directly, however, it immediately made many raise their heads as it would be proof of the unstoppable crisis of the physical market in favor of the increasingly widespread digital delivery, which could lead to the complete abandonment of physical media for consoles, as happened several years ago for the PC sector.

According to a report published by the Gfinity portal, GAME one of the largest gaming themed retail chains in the UK, will stop selling physical games and consoles of all kinds with the exception of products purchased upon reservation .

Another plus point for online shops and digital stores?

The Gfinity report stated that customers would soon no longer be able to purchase games and consoles directly, but would only be able to purchase them by reservation, with stores therefore not having any stock in stock. A move of this type would obviously serve to reduce storage and inventory costs of unsold products.

It seems that this will not be the case, luckily for lovers of the physical format and otherwise they may lose interest in visiting a store, as they would no longer be able to view the available games and consoles with their own eyes and immediately proceed with the purchase. After all, if you already know what you want to buy and you still need to wait for delivery times in the store, you might as well turn to online stores like Amazon without leaving home or switching to digital delivery.

This is also the thought of anonymous GAME employees who spoke to Gfinity, who said they were disappointed with the report’s decision, as it could “destroy identity” of the chain, which previously also stopped accepting and selling used games and has already announced that it will soon end its loyalty program. According to the company’s statement, the report is incorrect so employees should now be calm, but it is clear that the situation is not the best.