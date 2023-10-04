David Szymanski, the developer of the old-school first-person shooter Dusk, has expressed many doubts about the stability of the independent market in a world where the model Game Pass establish itself as predominant. The subscription service of Microsoft risks transforming from a safe haven, capable of covering the development costs of individual indie titles with the publishing contract alone, to a noose on which the scene will end up hanging, not being able to count on either the proceeds from the service or from sales, if not to a small extent. The big publishers will naturally benefit from this.

Is the independent scene at risk of ending up in a new hell?

In the space of a few years, the perspective regarding Game Pass has completely reversed, now that Microsoft is exiting the phase of user acquisition and enrichment of the service, to enter the consolidation phase. Previously, smaller studios and publishers considered it a holy hand to be admitted to Game Pass, for the reasons mentioned above, but conditions have changed all too quickly and now the discontent is starting to spread.

At the very least, many are starting to raise doubts about whether the market can withstand a sudden contraction in investment, with reduced contract offers and increasingly low margins coming from individual game entries. After all, Microsoft must be able to make ends meet, like it or not, and by now it will have a good amount of statistics and data on what works and what doesn’t on Game Pass, such as to allow it to decide with some certainty where to drop the ax and where to continue spending more.

The first to ring the alarm bell, at least in terms more understandable by the traditional industry (there were already some signs of malaise), was Devolver Digital, which has decided not to publish its games coming out in the next few months on the services in subscription due precisely to the new contracts, reshaped in a worsening sense for the publisher. Now come the fears of Szymanski, a prominent figure in the indie scene, who predicts the end of the indie market as we know it, in the event that Game Pass becomes more and more popular and becomes like music and video streaming services, in which only the big labels do business, with independent works having to settle for crumbs, also thanks to an audience that is not very curious and not very active in choosing the entertainment it enjoys. Szymanski: “If this or any similar subscription service surpassed the current retail model, I’m pretty sure it would be the end of the indie market as we know it. Developers would get paid next to nothing for every person who plays at their game (like, pennies or half cents) and it is unlikely that licensing payments will make up for this in the long run.”

In short, a real one hell in which bottom-up production will be impoverished more than it already is and there will be fewer and fewer chances to establish itself.

It must be said that for now most of the developers of the titles admitted to Game Pass have said they are more than satisfied with the agreements made, but nevertheless signs to the contrary are already spreading, which raise fears of drastic changes for the future. We’ll see.